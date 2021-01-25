Video shows Bay Harbor Islands shootout involving rapper Pooh Shiesty

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video offers a new view of a shootout in the parking lot of a Bay Harbor Islands condominium that, police said, involved rapper Pooh Shiesty and left two men injured.

The Oct. 9 incident featured over half a million dollars in exotic vehicles and the Memphis rapper, but what unfolded in broad daylight was no music video.

The footage shows a McLaren sports car, a Mercedes-Benz Maybach and another Mercedes pulling into the parking lot of the condo, located on East Bay Harbor drive condo parking lot.

Men inside the vehicles eventually get out and meet, but moments later a man in a white shirt, seen holding a pistol, and a man in the black sweatshirt, seen brandishing a longer gun, begin firing.

Both gunmen are then seen retreating back to the Maybach, and seconds later, the Maybach and the McLaren speed away.

One man is then seen hobbling back to the other Mercedes.

Both injured victims ended up at Aventura Hospital with injuries.

Police and prosecutors said Shiesty was the man seen in the McLaren, and he was part of the group that showed up at the parking lot that afternoon.

Investigators said the shooting took place right across the street from the Bay Harbor Islands Police Station and Town Hall.

Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, surrendered to police days later. He was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and armed battery.

Police named another suspect in their affidavit. They said both men have since left the state in a private jet.

Detectives are using photos posted to Instagram, showing the hip-hop artist with an assault-style rifle and cash, as part of their case.

Police said the shooting happened when one of the victims tried selling high-end sneakers and marijuana.

A 7News crew spoke with Shiesty when he turned himself in.

“Pooh, they got the right guy?” the reporter asked.

Shiesty, who was later released on $30,000 bond, declined to comment.

A hearing in the case in a Miami-Dade courtroom has been scheduled for Tuesday.

