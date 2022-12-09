MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple.

Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971.

Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near the restaurant, as his hearse headed north. Some were seen waving white handkerchiefs.

Versailles is known for its cuisine and the famous walk-up window serving Cuban coffee and pastries.

Valls passed away Nov. 26 at the age of 89.

