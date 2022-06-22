(WSVN) - A healthy meal does not have to taste bland. A South Florida chef proves that with his vegan dish. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Louis Grayson

The Restaurant: Eat District, Boca Raton

The Dish: Vegan Thai Red Curry

Ingredients:

1 pack of organic tofu – cut into cubes

2 tbsp of Thai red curry paste

1 cup of water

1 tbsp coconut sugar

1 can (14 ounces) of coconut milk

2 tbsp of olive oil

1 tbsp of gluten free soy

1/4 tsp of fine sea salt

1/4 cup of Thai basil

1/2 cup of red pepper

1/2 cup of cauliflower

Method of Preparation:

Heat up a cooking pan on medium, pour in the oil, then add curry paste and coconut milk slowly.

Add water, coconut sugar, gluten free soy, and salt into curry mixture.

Add tofu and vegetables to the pan and saute for about 5 minutes. Add basil about a minute before serving.

To Plate :

Spoon into bowl. Garnish with basil leaves.

Eat District

1914 NE 5th Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

561-576-2046

www.eatdistricts.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.