(WSVN) - A healthy meal does not have to taste bland. A South Florida chef proves that with his vegan dish. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Louis Grayson
The Restaurant: Eat District, Boca Raton
The Dish: Vegan Thai Red Curry
Ingredients:
1 pack of organic tofu – cut into cubes
2 tbsp of Thai red curry paste
1 cup of water
1 tbsp coconut sugar
1 can (14 ounces) of coconut milk
2 tbsp of olive oil
1 tbsp of gluten free soy
1/4 tsp of fine sea salt
1/4 cup of Thai basil
1/2 cup of red pepper
1/2 cup of cauliflower
Method of Preparation:
- Heat up a cooking pan on medium, pour in the oil, then add curry paste and coconut milk slowly.
- Add water, coconut sugar, gluten free soy, and salt into curry mixture.
- Add tofu and vegetables to the pan and saute for about 5 minutes. Add basil about a minute before serving.
To Plate:
Spoon into bowl. Garnish with basil leaves.
Eat District
1914 NE 5th Ave.
Boca Raton, FL 33431
561-576-2046
www.eatdistricts.com
