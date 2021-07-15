When you think of vegan, most people think of veggies only, but it’s so much more. It means nothing came from an animal. There’s a vegan street fair coming to town that’s full of food, fun and fashion. If you go, here’s a tip: leave the leather shoes at home. They’re a no-no.

Time to veg out. There’s a festival about to sprout up in Fort Lauderdale’s MASS District. Just don’t ask where’s the beef, ’cause you won’t find any.

Sean Russell, Veg Night Out: “Veg Night Out is the first all-vegan market in South Florida. It features vendors, from food, entertainment, clothing.”

It’s about time for veganism to shine.

Sean Russell: “We wanted to showcase the vegan lifestyle. We wanted to show people that it’s fun. You can come out, have a good time, bring your family and guess what? You don’t even have to be vegan; you just come out and have a good time.”

Saturday, July 17, at 6 p.m., vegan vendors will be taking over the streets.

Sean Russell: “People can expect to have vegan food, listen to some great music, see all the amazing businesses that are here in MASS District and connect with people.”

Come hungry, because they’re serving up a world of flavor at Veg Night Out.

Melissa Guzman, Carbie Vegan Food Truck: “The Carbie Vegan Food Truck is something that is very dear to me. I just wanted it to have Latin dishes, all vegan, just to teach people you can eat vegan food and still be very flavorful and have different parts of the island in one dish.”

Tevin Jackson, guest: “As a vegan person, it’s kind of hard to find places that have good vegan food, and if we can bring all the vegan spots into one spot in one night, it will be what we have been praying for.”

Here’s their mantra: you won’t miss the meat.

Melissa Guzman: “It’s not just for vegans. I think, if you are vegan curious, if you come have a good time, try something different at night that’s free, I think it will be an amazing event.”

Veg Night Out

Sat., July 17, 6-10 p.m.

soflovegans.com/vegnightout

