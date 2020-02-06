Vandalo Wynwood caters to every brunch need you can think of

You can find ladies nights all over South Florida, but one hotspot is making it a daytime affair. Deco stopped by Vandalo for a decadent brunch and a little mimosa madness.
Vandalo in Wynwood is funky, edgy and the perfect spot to drink and dine.
Nicolas Caicedo, Vandalo: “We wanted to bring everything that’s happening in Miami to one place. A lot of graffiti, a lot of plants, we have the open space.”
But it’s not just happy hour. They’re blowing up brunch!
Nicolas Caicedo: “The food is very brunchy. We try to go for very healthy items, things that are easy to eat.”
Go green with the avocado toast.
Nicolas Caicedo: “We got multigrain toast toasted on the grill and avocado spread, two poached eggs.”
And if you want something on the sweet side, they’ve got that covered too.
Nicolas Caicedo: “Brioche french toast at Vandalo topped with berries, Nutella and dulce de leche.”
And if you want to get a little toasty? Vandalo has a deal just for the ladies.
Nicolas Caicedo: “So Sunday, it’s complimentary mimosas from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the ladies.”
Yeah, he said complimentary. This brunch is turning into a party.
And who said you can’t have ice cream for brunch? No one. The deconstructed banana split gets dropped for a decadent dessert.
Customer: “It’s a fun way to do brunch. It’s definitely different.”
And you’ll never have to worry about your glass being half empty.
Customer: “I think we’ve lost count of how many mimosas we’ve had because once it’s empty, you know that they’re gonna bring you more, and it keeps on flowing.”
FOR MORE INFO:
Vandalo Wynwood
218 NW 25th St.
Miami, FL 33127
786-351-7240
http://www.vandalowynwood.com/
