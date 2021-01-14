Valencia Film offers picture perfect Valentine’s Day photo shoots at Miami hot spots

Everybody wants a Valentine’s Day to remember. A good meal, a box of chocolates or some flowers are fine. The thing is, they don’t last, but I’ll tell you what does: a great deal that brings your big day to a fabulous photo finish.

For the folks at Valencia Film, shooting the sights of South Florida is just another day out of the office.

Melissa Gianello, Valencia Film: “Our main focus is photo tours that we do in hot spots of Miami, so Wynwood, Design District, Miami Beach, Key Biscayne and Brickell.”

They’re ready to make your Valentine’s Day picture perfect with a photo shoot to remember.

Melissa Gianello: “It’s a 30-minute free shoot, and then you see what pictures, and then you decide how many you want, and you pay per picture.”

Only buying the photos you like means you’re not throwing your money away.

Melissa Gianello: “We noticed that a lot of photographers have these very basic packages, and a lot of people don’t want to commit to getting 40, 50 pictures for $200.”

Customer: “I thought it was a really great experience. It was fun to come out to Miami Beach, which we rarely get to do, and take some really pretty pictures. They were great.”

Valencia’s other photo tours are about a lot more than the photographer snapping away.

Melissa Gianello: “We give them professional photos, and we take a lot of candids, and we’re giving them a lot of culture and history about the city, so they’re learning as we’re walking around.”

The artwork on the walls of Wynwood are a natural go-to spot for the tour.

Melissa Gianello: “We send them about 50 murals, and we ask them to select their top five and two alternatives, and then we work the tour around their selections.”

Making memories is what the experience is all about.

Melissa Gianello: “But then, at the end of the day, when they look back, they also have these amazing, professional pictures to remember for a lifetime.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Valencia Film

786-525-5346

valenciafilm.com

