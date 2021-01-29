USPS Black Heritage stamp honoring August Wilson now available

(WSVN) - The United States Postal Service’s Black Heritage stamp is now available.

Their 44th edition honors legendary playwright August Wilson, who is credited with bringing African-American drama to American theater.

Wilson’s play, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was adapted into a film and released on Netflix last month starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman.

