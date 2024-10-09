MIAMI (WSVN) - If you were excited to jam out at Usher’s “Past Present Future Tour” in Miami this weekend, there has been a change of plans.

Ahead of Hurricane Milton and out of an abundance of caution, the concert has been postponed.

Held at the Kaseya Center, Usher’s team says that the new rescheduled dates are Dec.16, 18, and 19.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

