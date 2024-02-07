VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A new report from the United States Department of Agriculture is calling into question the care of animals at the Miami Seaquarium, suggesting some have received troubling treatment.

The scathing report, released on Wednesday, shows a concerning trend at the seaquarium, which suffered the loss of its killer whale Lolita back in August and has recently been under fire by Miami-Dade County.

The USDA performed a routine check in October and found multiple violations, from inadequate housing for its marine mammals to a veterinary clinic overrun by ants.

But perhaps the most concerning part of this report concerned two dolphins. Thirty-year-old Ripley, who has lived at the seaquarium since his birth in 1993, has had to have a two-inch nail removed from his throat. Bimini, an Atlantic bottleneck dolphin born at the seaquarium in 1999, ingesting a broken bolt that was found in her mouth.

Back in January, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava pushed for a termination of the county’s lease with the seaquarium. At that time, seaquarium officials said they uphold “high standards of animal care.”

