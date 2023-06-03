As the famous quote says, “Life without tapas, is like a heart without love,” and everybody needs love.

So, for the first time ever, US Tapas Week is coming into town. It’s a foodie event packed in little-bitty bites.

Tap into your fun-size taste buds because it’s US Tapas Week, Miami edition.

Elvira Marcos Salazar: “It’s an event in which we have this culinary Spanish experience where you get to taste different flavors from Spain in very small pieces that is a tapa.

This seven-day tapas journey makes its debut in Miami and will make you say, “Salud.”

Elvira Marcos Salazar: “Last year was the first edition in New York City. It was a success, so we thought that Miami had to be a part of it.”

There’s going tobe 13 restaurants participating around town with different menus.

One spot is inside the Rubell Museum in Miami where tradition is key.

Elvira Marcos Salazar: “For example, here in Leku, it’s a traditional Spanish restaurant, but it also has a lot of fusion.”

Chef Carlos Garcia/Leku restaurant: “You’re going to have artichokes, shrimps. We have sweet potato chips. We make the beef. It’s like a skewer and we make the meat at the grill on the josper, and then we add that Pedro Jimenez, which is a very traditional wine from the south of Spain.

For Leku chef, creating memories is what it’s all about.

Chef Carlos Garcia: “If you have really good food, that’s going to be amazing. That special moment where you can share with your friends. As a Spanish restaurant, that’s one of the most important things we can do.”

Over in Española Way, they are all about sharing too.

Ashley Jones/Tropezon General Manager: “Tropezon decided to participate in the Miami US Tapas Week because it just sounded like a really fun and unique opportunity to fellowship with people who love good food (ie., tapas).”

And you’re going to have a nice experience.

Ashley Jones: “The potatas bravas translate to angry potatoes because of the sauce that we use is kind of spicy. But I guarantee you won’t be angry after eating them. Pan con tomate is exactly what it sounds like, bread with tomato and actually a little bit of garlic. The piquillos are red peppers. They are stuffed with a mixture of crab, manchego and bechamel with this mojo rojo sauce.”

These small bites will bring back memories.

Taylor Ullirch: “They were fantastically crispy, in particular the patatas bravas, it reminded me a lot of my trip to Seville.

US Tapas Week starts June 11 and runs until June 18.

