It’s not just the holiday season, it’s movie season, baby. The year may almost be over, but there are still lots of movies coming to the big screen soon and we’ve got a look at some star-studded events celebrating the two movies coming soon to a theater near you.

The Mallard family may be taking flight in the animated film “Migration.”

But the film’s voice cast was perched and posing as they hit the red carpet for special screening in LA.

Elizabeth Banks and Kumail Nanjiani play parents but he’s overprotective, while she longs for adventure.

It’s a story both stars really connected with.

Kumail Nanjiani: “A dad trying to decide whether it’s time to let the kids go off and have their own adventure or is it better to keep them definitely safe?”

Elizabeth Banks: “What do we pass on to our kids? What are we telling our kids about the world around them? That they should be afraid of it or that they should embrace it?”

The ducks aren’t the only ones flying the coop. Awkwafina voices a New York native that helps the family on their journey.

Awkwafina: “It’s just an honor to play a pigeon, one with attitude. It’s been so fun.”

What’s better than one star-studded special screening in tinsel town? Two of them.

And the cast “All of Us Strangers” was ready to open up about their new film.

Andrew Scott: “The main thing about this movie is that it’s so tender and vulnerable. I think that’s why it’s punching people in the heart.”

Andrew Scott plays a screenwriter who suddenly finds his parents alive and well in his childhood home, 30 years after their death.

Andrew Scott: “It’s an extraordinary script and an extraordinary role to play. I saw an awful lot of myself in a strange way or at least I felt that I had to bring myself to the character, and it was a beautiful, beautiful experience.”

Claire Foy and Jamie Bell co-star as the parents in question, and they this story will hit home for a lot of people.

Claire Foy: “I hope it just moves people. I just really do. I think it really sort of does basically and it’s amazing to see.”

Jamie Bell: “I think the message of this film is if there is an opportunity for connection or love, no matter what has happened to you, the trauma you’ve been through, the loss you have suffered, it is worth it.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.