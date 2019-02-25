CARACAS, Venezuela (WSVN) — Univision has confirmed that news anchor Jorge Ramos and several members of his team have been released from custody in Venezuela.

They were detained for hours by President Nicolas Maduro after the leader apparently did not like Ramos’ line of questioning during an interview.

The team’s equipment was also confiscated, according to the network. Their cameras and other news gear still have not been returned to them.

