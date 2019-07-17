Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights announces 6th haunted house

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights announced the sixth haunted house will be “Ghostbusters” themed.

The Sony Pictures film will be featured at the theme park for the first time since Halloween Horror Nights started in 1991.

Attendees will walk through the New York Public Library and the Temple of Gozer set to mirror scenes from the original 1984 “Ghostbusters.”

Fans will come face to face with Slimer, Gozer the Gozerian, Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man and more familiar ghosts.

Halloween Horror Nights opens on Sept. 6 and will run through Nov. 2.

Four additional haunted houses have yet to be announced.

