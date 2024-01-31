A massive new theme park is coming to Orlando and it’ll feature some of our most beloved movies and characters.

Details about this new theme park, Epic Universe, have seemed to just come out bit by bit.

But today, theme park lovers will love to see several new images Universal just released of what the park will look like.

Universal Epic Universe looks, yes, epic, but also, game-changing.

Brian Robinson/ Universal Creative: “When you walk the park, it’s like the constant emotion of chills.”

Universal Orlando Resort dropped first-look images Tuesday of the their highly anticipated new theme park, opening in 2025.

Celestial Park is one of five immersive worlds. It’s the heart of universal epic universe. And the first you’ll encounter, with are acres of gardens, waterways and pathways.”

But if plants are, um, boring for you, how about Starfall Racers, a dual-launch racing coaster. It’s the most thrilling in the park.

Brian Robinson: “There is such joy in something you’ve only wished or or dreamed of actually becomes a reality.”

Reaching up to 62 mph, and a height of 133 feet, with 5,000 feet of track.

Mark Woodbury/Universal Destinations and Experiences: “And that’s what Epic Universe is all about, it’s taking things that we’ve done and making them better.”

Constellation Carousel is the centerpiece of Celestial. Well, isn’t that pretty?

Hungry? How about the full-service Atlantic, a “surf and turf” restaurant set, fittingly, inside a Victorian aquarium. Or maybe the Blue Dragon Pan-Asian restaurant, serving Chinese, Japanese and Thai fare, with very cool neon dragons.

And parents, brace those wallets for the Nintendo Super Star Store.

Brian Robinson: “Every time you walk through a door or a portal, the level of immersion and emotional design is like nothing you’ve ever seen before.”

Portals. We haven’t talked about the portals yet. These are how you get to the four other worlds, like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Ministry of Magic.

Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon, Isles of Berk.

And, ohh, Dark Universe.

Brian Robinson: “Epic is going to illicit this type of wish fulfillment that i don’t think the world has ever seen before.”

Astronomica is an interactive wet-play area. that also doubles as a giant compass rose to the many wonders of Epic Universe, featuring crystal blue fountains that spring to life and dance around guests.

You’re probably also wondering about that big hotel. It’s the Universal Helios Grand Hotel. It’ll have 500 rooms, and it is integrated into the park.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.