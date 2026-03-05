LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Universal Studios Hollywood is showing what’s under the hood of its new Fast & Furious roller coaster.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift features four miniature versions of iconic cars from the franchise and a 360-degree rotation meant to create the sensation of a car drifting.

The new coaster is set to debut this summer.

Universal recently announced a version of the same coaster is set to replace the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster at Universal Orlando and will debut in 2027.

