LAS VEGAS (WSVN) – The creators of Halloween Horror Nights, the popular global Halloween event, plan to build a brand-new, permanent entertainment experience in Las Vegas.

Universal said the new concept will feature a “variety of immersive, horror-centric experiences that surround high energy food and beverage spaces by day turned haunted bars and eateries by night,” according to a news release.

Experiences will continuously be updated and seasonal events will be held.

“Universal is known for our ability to deliver original, highly-themed and terrifying horror entertainment experiences for millions of fans every year,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts. “We are excited to give our global fan-base yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept.”

Universal’s new horror experience will occupy a 110,000 square-foot space in a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive AREA15 entertainment district. More than four million people have visited AREA15 since it opened in September 2020.

“Las Vegas is an entertainment destination unlike any other – and we are thrilled to welcome Universal to our city,” said City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. “The Universal experience will bring exactly the kind of high-quality, exciting entertainment our city, our visitors and our residents want.”

The new concept marks the first time Universal has created a permanent horror experience beyond its theme parks.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.