FRISCO, Texas (WSVN) – A brand new, one-of-a-kind Universal theme park is coming to Frisco in North Texas.

Universal Parks & Resorts announced plans to build the theme park, Universal Kids, which will be geared toward families with young children.

The 97-acre park will feature immersive themed lands, lush landscape and a 300-room hotel. The entire area will have a completely different look, feel and scale than Universal’s existing parks and will appeal to a new audience for the brand.

“The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a regional audience. It will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues. Although smaller in size, it will still carry the same quality as Universal’s other larger resort destinations,” the company said in a news release.

The company said they selected the city of Frisco because of business development and the growing population in the area.

“Frisco is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and has been recognized as a great place to plant professional roots and raise a family,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “This new Universal concept will continue to enhance our tax base, expand employment opportunities and bring even more fun to Frisco benefiting our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Universal says more details about the project will be revealed over time.

