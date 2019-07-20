Universal Orlando’s parking garages reopen after no sign of reported gunman

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of a person with a rifle at a parking garage at Universal Studios Orlando led police to shut down the theme park’s parking structures, triggering a flurry of social media posts.

Orlando Police units responded to a suspicious incident at the park, just before 8:40 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said a person traveling on Interstate 4 claimed to have seen the rifle-wielding subject in the theme park’s parking garage.

Police shut down all of the parking garages and performed a systematic search. No armed subject was found.

Tweets and Facebook posts featured pictures and videos of large crowds being blocked from entering one of the theme park’s garages.

The garages have since reopened and the park’s operations have returned to normal.

Orlando Police officers will remain at the scene to assist with traffic.

