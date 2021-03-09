Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights returns on Sept. 3

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Halloween Horror Nights will return in 2021.

Universal Orlando announced this fall, the yearly Halloween-themed event will be making a comeback.

It’s showtime! #HHN30 returns Sept. 3rd, featuring the ghost with the most. For full details https://t.co/4CNGCzq9TC. pic.twitter.com/CFEBYqvRLu — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) March 5, 2021

Halloween Horror Nights 2020 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Park officials said a close eye will be kept on the crowds and enhanced health and safety procedures will be in place.

Halloween Horror Nights 30 is set to begin on Sept. 3.

The theme of one haunted house has been released as a Beetlejuice house.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.