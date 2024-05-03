ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has given fans an exciting preview of its latest attraction, “Super Nintendo World,” set to debut at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park next year, allowing guests to step into the vibrant worlds of their favorite Nintendo video games.

Among the attractions is a real-life Super Mario Kart experience, which combines physical sets with projection mapping and augmented reality to bring the classic game to life. The park will also introduce a thrilling Donkey Kong rollercoaster, “Mine-Cart Madness,” which would take riders on a daring ‘jump’ off the rails, mimicking the popular game’s dynamic cart sequences.

Super Nintendo World will not only offer groundbreaking rides but also immersive experiences with themed foods and character meet-and-greets.

Visitors can look forward to dining at the Toadstool Cafe, grabbing a snack at Yoshi’s Snack Island, or enjoying a quick treat at Turbo Boost Treats. Iconic characters such as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad will be available for photo ops as well.

The Yoshi Adventure ride is another major attraction, inviting guests to travel through Mushroom Kingdom landscapes in search of glowing eggs, offering a gentler adventure suitable for younger visitors.

Universal’s Epic Universe is expected to open its gates in 2025, with Super Nintendo World poised to be a standout attraction that merges beloved video game adventures with the thrill of a theme park experience.

