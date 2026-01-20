ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando Resort has teased a new thrill ride, and it might just have to do with a popular movie franchise about fast cars and big egos.

A new post from the theme park featured a static speedometer moved to Tuesday’s date and the sound of a car revving in the background.

While the image doesn’t confirm anything, it plays into ongoing theories that the roller coaster under construction at Universal Studios will have a “Fast and Furious” theme.

