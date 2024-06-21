ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled new details about its upcoming Dark Universe, a monster-themed land set to open in 2025 as part of the Epic Universe experience.

Dark Universe will feature classic Universal Studios’ classic big screen monsters such as Frankenstein, The Mummy and The Wolf Man. This new area promises thrilling attractions, immersive shopping and dining experiences, and interactions with iconic monster characters.

One of the main attractions, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, takes guests into Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, the great-great-great granddaughter of Henry Frankenstein, conducts her experiments. Visitors will witness her attempt to tame Dracula, which leads to chaos as various monsters, including the Wolf Man, and the Mummy, are unleashed.

Another attraction is Curse of the Werewolf, a family spinning coaster located in the Guild of Mystics’ encampment. Guests will navigate the forest and encounter werewolves, ultimately facing them in Darkmoor armory.

Guests will enter Dark Universe through a foreboding portal, leading into the village of Darkmoor, characterized by a decaying, foggy cemetery. The village is home to various monsters and the residents trying to survive their presence.

Dining options in Dark Universe include Das Stakehaus, a fast-casual restaurant situated above catacombs where vampires reside. The menu will feature kebabs, burgers, sandwiches, and ribs. Another eatery, The Burning Blade Tavern, is located in a former mill that erupts into flames every 20 minutes.

For those interested in shopping, the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience is a makeup parlor where guests can be transformed into monsters or receive temporary tattoos, inspired by Universal Orlando’s Horror Make-Up Show.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet characters such as Frankenstein’s Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, Ygor, and the Invisible Man. Additionally, monster hunters known as The Hounds and a roaming musician will add to the immersive experience.

Dark Universe is designed to bring classic Universal Monsters stories to life, offering a thrilling and immersive experience for all guests.

