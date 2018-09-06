Universal Orlando releases sneak peek of ‘Stranger Things’ haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Start the countdown: you’ll be able to explore the Upside Down in just eight days!

Universal Orlando has released a sneak peek of their brand-new “Stranger Things” haunted house, which opens next Friday at Halloween Horror Nights.

The attraction will be a maze theme based on the first season of the wildly-popular Netflix series.

“From the moment you step inside, you’re going to feel as if you have become a part of the show,” the theme park promises on its blog. “The detail is incredible from the Upside Down to the creation of the Demogorgon (which we’re going to leave for you to discover when you come to the event).”

The haunted house will feature multiple locations from the show, including the Hawkins National Laboratory and the Byers home.

“There are even intricate details that only a hardcore Stranger Things fan would recognize (again, going to let you find those for yourself!),” Universal says.

The maze promises visitors will be “hunted at every turn by the Demogorgon.”

Halloween Horror Nights opens September 14 at Universal Orlando Resort, and runs through November 3.

