Universal Orlando offering ticket deal allowing unlimited entry through Dec. 24

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando is offering a sweet deal for Florida residents.

The theme park announced if Florida residents buy a one-day two-park ticket, they can access the parks every day through Christmas Eve for no additional cost.

The special tickets are on sale now through Sept. 30.

The tickets can only be bought online.

There are no blackout dates for the promotional offer.

