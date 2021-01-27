Universal Orlando offering special park pass for US military members

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando is now offering a Military Freedom Pass for the first time ever.

The pass will be available to active and retired military members and their families.

The passes can be used for all three of Universal’s theme parks on any day of the year.

A two-park pass starts at $199 while a three-park pass starts at $234 per adult.

The passes will need to be picked up with a valid military or Department of Defense identification.

Military Freedom passes are valid through Dec. 31.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.