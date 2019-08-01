Universal Orlando announces new theme park called ‘Epic Universe’

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando has announced a new theme park called “Epic Universe.”

The long-awaited reveal was made at a press conference, Thursday morning.

Our Universe is expanding. See concept art for Universal's #EpicUniverse at https://t.co/sWJsO99Osb pic.twitter.com/yPsXG4AEE3 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 1, 2019

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was on hand to make the announcement.

“The growth and innovation in Orange County is exponential and epic. Thank you again, Universal, for helping lead the way,” he said. “We are excited about this upcoming adventure.”

Universal Orlando said it’s the “most immersive and innovative park we’ve ever created.”

Guests will be able to take advantage of the attractions, entertainment center, hotels, shops and restaurants.

[thread cont…] This map shows the proximity of the new park to the rest of Universal Orlando. pic.twitter.com/Qby2meJzMi — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 1, 2019

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the ambitious undertaking will help make Orlando an even more popular tourist destination.

“I think this area has proven itself to be a world-class destination for people to come and visit, and today’s announcement really, I think, going to cement that reputation even more,” he said.

Epic Universe is going to be located in a plot of land between Lake Road and Universal Boulevard, near International Drive and the Orange County Convention Center. The company purchased the land a few years ago.

The theme park chain had teased the “epic announcement” days in advance on social media. They said the new park is bigger than one world, leaving fans hoping for themes ranging from “How to Train Your Dragon,” J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and Super Nintendo World.

“This is kind of a big deal,” a tweet by Universal read.

Universal aims to close the gap with Disney and compete against attractions like Toy Story Land and, most recently, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which is set to open in Orlando Aug. 29. About 57 million people visit the Universal parks versus Disney’s estimated 157 million people.

Epic Universe is Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park. No opening date has been set, but officials said work on the new park has already begun.

