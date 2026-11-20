ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando has announced that it’s adding Epic Universe to its annual pass options.

Beggining December, current passholders will have first access to add Epic to their pass before it becomes available to the general public.

The pass allows access to all five of its “worlds”, which include Super Nintendo World and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Another change coming to the pass program is digital passes, as the theme park plans to eventually phase out physical cards.

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