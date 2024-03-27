MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Sean “Diddy” Combs’ security guards are trying to protect his privacy at his Star Island home in a most unusual way, days after it was searched by the Department of Homeland Security.

The umbrellas were out, in the driveway of the mogul’s South Florida residence, Wednesday afternoon, but it wasn’t raining. Three dark colored umbrellas and a red one were placed on top of and on the side of a GMC SUV, as security guards attempted to shield any view beyond the entrance to the secluded mansion.

The outlandish sight comes after 7Skyforce hovered above Combs’ sleek private jet parked at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. It had been at Antigua earlier in the week.

It has been a trying three days for the mogul, who remains under the legal microscope.

Video provided by TMZ shows trashed rooms at Combs’ Los Angeles home, deconstructed computers, ransacked desks, open cabinets and desk drawers. Federal authorities even burrowed through the star’s bathroom.

It was the result of the Homeland Security investigation’s raid on Monday, which went down as another raid happened at Combs’ South Florida property.

7News cameras captured the Star Island surprise federal visit from the ground and air.

A neighbor shot cellphone video about 30 minutes into the raid. It showed a man being led out of the home in handcuffs, though it’s not believed that he was arrested.

The two raids are linked to a federal investigation out of New York. Combs has not been charged with a crime, and he wasn’t at either home Monday afternoon.

Instead, he was at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, where federal investigators intercepted his plane and took a member of his entourage into custody.

Following a search of his bags, Miami-Dade Police officers working with Homeland Security agents arrested Brendan Paul on drug possession charges. Paul has been named as Combs’ alleged drug “mule” in at least one of several civil lawsuits against Combs, who has been accused of sex trafficking, sexual assault, rape and other wrongdoing.

Combs and his legal team have denied all allegations.

Addressing the federal raids, attorney Aaron Dyer wrote, “There was gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

CNN reported Combs was leaving South Florida for a spring break trip with his family on Monday when he was briefly stopped by authorities at the airport and then released. Since then, Combs himself has not made any public comments.

As of Wednesday afternoon, his whereabouts are unknown.

