MIAMI (WSVN) - Months after the Ultra Music Festival wrapped up, some vendors say they are still waiting to get paid.

Close to 20 vendors feel left in the dark by a California-based subcontractor after not having been paid a dime after participating in the music festival nearly two months ago.

One of those vendors is Larry Galper, the food truck owner of Pizzella, who makes pizza pies.

This year, Galper made his first appearance at the Ultra Music Festival.

“To make that kind of money in three days is not something that typically happens for a food truck,” said Galper. “Kind of a coup. Really excited to get into something like Ultra.”

Pizzella said they sold around $10,000 worth of pizza in those three days.

“Awesome experience,” said Galper.

But Galper said that after the big-dollar day, none of the vendors have seen the fruits of their labor.

“No one got paid!” said Galper. “To my knowledge, not a single vendor has been paid.”

Galper said it is not Ultra’s fault. He is blaming the subcontractor vending company in California, who gave them the contract that stated all vendors would get paid within 30 business days.

“And so that 30 business day clock started ticking as of first thing April 2nd in the morning,” said Galper.

Now, Galper said he is worried he won’t be able to see the money.

“I started to kind of have pause and get nervous when some of the other vendors on the group text message, that have done Ultra four, five, six times in a row, said, ‘Guys, This is weird. Historically, we’ve been paid two weeks after,'” said Galper.

A few weeks ago, Galper got a response from the company, but it wasn’t enough.

“I guess three, four, five weeks ago, all they would say, ‘We’re working on it. we’re working on it.’ What are you working on? The money is there. Either pay us or don’t,” he said.

Vendors like Galper are now calling on Ultra to help.

“What our hope and what we’re inviting Ultra to do is, to step up and be the hero here. Just saying, ‘Yo, this is on our radar,'” said Galper.

The California-based vending machine company did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment.

