Ultra thumps forward after logistics snafu forces thousands to walk across Rickenbacker

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Day 2 of the Ultra Music Festival at its new Virginia Key location forged ahead, giving organizers a chance to avoid a repeat of early Saturday morning’s transportation debacle.

7News cameras captured joyful revelers ready to party to the pulsating beats of some of the world’s most renowned electronic music DJs, Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve never been, so it’s my first time, and I’m really excited,” said a woman.

But attendees are also hoping things go better than they did overnight.

Social media was abuzz with posts from frustrated and dissatisfied visitors.

“We did, on Twitter. It’s pretty scary,” said a man.

Cellphone video captured a brush fire at the venue. No one was hurt, but the flames unsettled some revelers.

Then people wanted to go home … and were left with no means of returning to their cars.

Viral videos showed large crowds on the Rickenbacker Causeway walking, and in some cases running toward the mainland.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Last night, many of you experienced challenging transportation conditions leaving the festival. This is unacceptable and inconsistent with the high standards you have come to expect from us. For this, we are sorry. (1/3) — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) March 30, 2019

At a news conference Saturday, Ultra’s director of security addressed the logistical hiccup.

“Obviously, we are aware of certain incidents that took place,” said Ray Martinez.

Organizers had said there would be buses to take revelers back at the end of the first night’s festivities, but that became a challenge when all of the buses needed to accommodate the masses were not at the venue.

“There’s no buses, bruh,” a man is heard saying in a cellphone video.

“What we didn’t anticipate, obviously, was the large number of people walking,” said Martinez.

The shortage of wheels led to thousands of Ultra-goers walking across the causeway in the wee hours of the morning.

Organizers had acknowledged the nature of their new location, from where there is only one way in and one way out, with limited Uber and Lyft services, presented a massive challenge.

“We recognize that we have to make adjustments,” said Martinez.

The people behind Ultra said they are ready for a busy Saturday night. Two hundred buses will be stationed outside the Miami Marine Stadium venue starting at 9:30 p.m.

“Crowds actually started leaving a little earlier than we were anticipating and did not have the buses ready and prepared, lined up to leave,” said Martinez.

#Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says he’s asked @ultra organizers to turn down the bass after complaints came in from residents in Brickell and other areas. @wsvn #7News #Ultra pic.twitter.com/qbPqn83HHC — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 30, 2019

Ultra organizers released a statement following the overnight debacle. It reads in part, “This is unacceptable and inconsistent with the high standards you have come to expect from us. For this, we are sorry. We look forward to offering you a significantly improved transportation experience today and throughout the weekend, and we appreciate the opportunity to earn back your confidence and trust.”

There were about 100 calls made for medical issues on Friday night, according to Ultra security.

Saturday evening, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said there have been 18 Ultra-related arrests so far. The mayor has also asked organizers to turn down the bass after complaints came in from residents in Brickell and other areas.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.