Ultra prepares for first day of festival in Virginia Key

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Ultra Music Festival as well as police and city officials are preparing for the first day of the festival in Virginia Key.

Lights for the stages were tested early Friday morning before the gates open at 2 p.m.

An estimated 60,000 festival goers are expected to attend the event as well as those who are attending Miami Music Week events.

“For the last four years, we watched the livestream for Ultra back home, and we’re thinking like, ‘We need to go eventually,'” attendee Richard Tucker said.

The Chainsmokers and Marshmello are among the artists set to perform over the next few days.

“It’s not just people from America that are here,” attendee Jack Stedman said. “We’ve got people from Europe, people from South America, Asia, all over.”

City leaders met with fire rescue and police on Friday morning to discuss the plan on making sure the festival runs smoothly.

City of Miami Police Chief @Jcolina67 and his Staff along with Miami Fire Rescue Chief meet with City Manager @emiliotgonzalez to explain the 3 day Ultra Safety Strategy Plan. pic.twitter.com/IkdHX54s1N — Freddie Cruz (@FreddieCruz16) March 29, 2019

Over 500 officers and 200 firefighters were said to be scheduled to work the event over the weekend.

“The staffing has increased because the location has allowed for more people, but also it’s a wider area,” Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll said.

“This new venue is just one big parking lot, and all the stages are close together, and you can go from stage to stage very easily,” attendee Nathan Boyle said.

Traffic to and from the festival still remains a major concern due to the fact that there is only one bridge in and out.

Students from the University of Miami’s Virginia Key campus are worried about the traffic, the noise and the large crowds.

“They’re worried that some of the people will hurt themselves, and they’re gonna lose a lot of experimental data,” student Kurt Hansen said.

Ride sharing apps are willing to drop festival goers off but not pick them up, leaving festival goers with the only option to use a shuttle bus service when the festival ends at 2 a.m.

“There’s 230 buses on their way out,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief Manuel Morales. “It will be a little bit of a challenge for us to make sure that all the attendees get safely into those buses, but we’re up for the task.”

“There are patrons that tend to overindulge but it’s nothing that the City of Miami isn’t prepared to handle,” said Miami Fire Rescue Chief Alex Fernandez.

Traffic in the area is expected to be delayed all three days of the festival.

For information on the shuttle service provided, click here.

