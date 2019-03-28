Ultra Music Festival will draw 150,000 fans to Virginia Key

There’s a major fever sweeping South Florida. It’s called dance fever. Ultra Music Festival kicks off this weekend. Deco got a preview of the pounding beats and amazing visuals at the event’s new home on Virginia Key.

Final preparations are underway for the Ultra Music Festival.

The event will draw over 150,000 crazy fans to South Florida for three days of music, lights and good vibes.

Albert Berdellans, organizer, Ultra Music Festival: “We usually call it, ‘The Super Bowl of Electronic Music.’ This is where all the best in the industry come. The pairing of the superfans and the mega artists is exactly what were trying to do at Ultra.”

This year, Ultra moves to a new location — from Miami’s Bayfront Park to Virginia Key.

From house, to techno, to dubstep — there’s something for everyone.

Albert Berdellans: “If you want the more mainstream radio-style sound, the Marine-Stadium side is probably best for you, but if you want, you know, more of the European underground house and techno, we call it our sub-brand, ‘Resistance.'”

Mega-artists like Zedd are gonna take the main stage, along with some of the biggest names in dance music.

Albert Berdellans: “We have three closing sets each night. We have Martin Garrix, Marshmello and The Chainsmokers.”

And the “Mau5” is in the house.

Deadmau5, aka Joel Zimmerman, will show off his new robotic DJ booth — created just for Ultra.

Deadmau5: “Every panel module, which is a pixel — kind of a 128 by 128 inch or something like that — has its own X, Y motors, so you can move individual parts.”

So if you’re ready to feel the music — with a few thousand friends — grab your glowsticks, bring your dance moves and prepare to have an “Ultra” good time.

Albert Berdellans: “This year, you’re going to see expanded grounds, extended hours. The best Ultra we’ve ever been able to produce. There is no city like Miami, and there is no event in the world like Ultra.”

The Ultra Music Festival will run from Friday until Sunday. The music will begin playing at 2 p.m.

