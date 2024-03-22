MIAMI (WSVN) - Rain or shine, the Ultra Music Festival was still expecting thousands of people to make their way to Bayfront Park for one of South Florida’s hottest festivals.

Then the weather conditions deteriorated.

Friday night, Ultra organizers posted an announcement on social media confirming the three-day event was temporarily shutting due to the lightning and strong winds moving through the region. Organizers asked attendees to “calmly leave the park now.”

Hours before it shut down, 7News cameras captured festivalgoers wearing raincoats and ponchos shortly after gates opened.

“It is like dead pouring out here, and it’s gonna get way worse but we do not care, baby. It’s Ultra, Day One. Let’s go,” said Gio Shultz, who is visiting from Canada.

“It’s fantastic. First time in Miami, first time in Ultra Festival,” said Alejandro Valley, who is visiting from Italy.

Many revelers were still in their vibrant outfits as they waited to get into the venue.

“I figured if I’m gonna get wet, why not just get wet?” said Hanna Glen, who is visiting from Oregon.

“It is sticky but manageable,” said Miami resident Michelle Smith.

Organizers provided attendees with ponchos for purchase inside the festival grounds.

“I’m actually warm right now,” said Kolby Barber, who is visiting from Oregon.

“I like the rain. I think it makes it more exciting,” said Miami resident Dale Rucker.

Gates opened at 3:30 p.m., and 7SkyForce flew over the scene earlier to see people line up to get in despite the washout. Thousands more are expected throughout the weekend.

Festivalgoers said the rain will not kill their vibe.

“If you aren’t here, you gotta be here. Let’s go!” said Rucker.

Though some don’t mind the gloomy weather, others are a bit bummed.

“So far it’s not the best experience but we have to work with what we have you know,” said one festivalgoer.

After night fell, the skies opened up, and the rain and gusty winds intensified, prompting organizers to temporarily hit the pause button. Some attendees understand the temporary shutdown due to lightning.

Ultra organizers advise festivalgoers to use rideshare services due to traffic delays caused by the rain. For more information about road closures near Bayfront Park, click here.

