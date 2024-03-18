MIAMI (WSVN) - The Ultra Music Festival is set to kick off this weekend at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami.

The festival will run from Friday through Sunday, with gates opening at various times each day.

On Friday, gates open at 4:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m., on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., and on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

To accommodate the event, road closures and detours will be implemented starting Thursday at approximately 9:00 p.m. until Monday at approximately 7:00 a.m.

Biscayne Boulevard traffic will be affected, with northbound traffic redirected to southbound lanes at Southeast First Street and southbound traffic diverted westbound at Northeast 6 Street.

Access to the Port of Miami will remain open on Northeast Fifth Street, with the Port of Miami Tunnel recommended for use via I-395.

Miami Police, alongside other agencies, will be deployed to assist with residents, patrons and traffic control during the event.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.