MIAMI (WSVN) - The show must go on, and that’s exactly what’s happening in downtown Miami this weekend, as the Ultra Music Festival resumed after inclement weather prompted organizers to wrap up the event early on Friday night.

Bayfront Park was ultra-packed Saturday evening hours after relentless downpours prompted the festival’s organizers to suspend the event for the night.

7News cameras captured lingering puddles as concertgoers crossed the entrance gates.

Despite the moisture, attendees said this is a new day, and they are ready to take in some electronic dance music.

“It was a rough morning, but we’re so excited. Day 2!” said a woman.

Crews with the City of Miami spent hours pumping out water from the drenched and messy Bayfront Park.

“It was monsooning like crazy,” said an attendee.

“Hurricane season,” said another attendee.

A man in a cowboy hat said Saturday has been a marked improvement over what he encountered the night before.

“Yesterday, not enjoying, but today it’s a very nice party,” he said.

These Ultra fans couldn’t wait to dance to the vibrant, echoing music.

“I’m excited because [there’s a] lot of good DJs,” said the man in the cowboy hat.

“We’re excited to see Steve Aoki,” said a woman with silver hair.

“Excision, for sure, Excision,” said a man.

Ultra shut down Friday night after the weather got ugly. Thousands of people evacuated at around 9 p.m. though multiple exits.

Some of them were upset.

“Pretty sad, yeah. We came out from California,” said a man wearing a red poncho.

“Upset is not the right word,” said a woman who was also wearing a red poncho. “It just kind of sucks.”

Saturday morning, mainstreamers like Chris & FISH released a statement that read in part, “It’s the morning after the night before and we’ve woken up completely disheartened.”

The performers went on to say they’re upset they were not able to provide the experience but are hopeful for next year.

Hardwell posted the following message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: “I’m crying right now, 3 months of work by the team and myself. Wow…”

“At the end of the day, life safety is what’s of upmost importance here,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “We want to be sure that everyone can come and have a good time, but go home, so when weather started getting very, very inclement and dangerous, Ultra made the responsible decision to shut it down.”

But as the weather continues to improve, fans said it’s time to turn the page.

“Today’s a new day, and we’re going to go party all night,” said the woman with silver hair.

“We’re going to make up today,” said another woman.

Hardwell will be performing on Saturday night. He later posted on X that he’s excited and can’t wait to perform on Ultra’s main stage.

The festival has one more day of EDM fun to go. It wraps up for another year Sunday night.

