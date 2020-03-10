Ultra Music Festival offers benefits, no refunds after cancellation amid coronavirus concerns

MIAMI (WSVN) - Ultra Music Festival is offering ticket holders additional benefits after the 2020 Miami event was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

In an email sent out Monday night, the festival outlined at least six benefits. However, there was no mention of a refund option.

.@ultra just sent this long email to those who purchased tickets outlining benefits. Tix are valid for future Miami Ultras in 2021 or 2022 (📷: @EliasManzueta14) pic.twitter.com/VJtTV8abbn — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 10, 2020

Instead, organizers said the 2020 tickets will be honored at either 2021 or 2022 UMF in Miami.

“Even though the situation is completely beyond our control, we are fully engaged, pushing forward to go above and beyond for you,” the email stated.

The benefits for ticket holders are listed below:

Extra Ultra hour: An exclusive main stage headline DJ performance at Ultra Miami 2021 for 2020 ticket purchasers, one hour before doors open to the public.

One (1) free ticket to either an Ultra Worldwide or Resistance event of your choice (excluding Miami), valid throughout 2021 for each 2020 ticket purchased.

A discount code for 50% off for up to $250 in merchandise.

There will be ten (10) Ultra Golden Tickets where each admits you plus one guest free entrance to any Ultra Worldwide events (including Miami) for life.

Exclusive access to a $99.95 private sale to upgrade to Premium GA (PGA) for Ultra Miami. Premium GA is a new ticket category at the festival which will be available for purchase for $599.95 during the 2021 event on-sale. This includes access to these exclusive PGA areas: Premium expedited entry, upgraded restroom facilities, PGA Lounge, chillout area and bar.

Exclusive access to buy up to two additional GA tickets for $249.95 during the 2021 Ultra Miami private on-sale for each 2020 ticket purchased.

The 2020 event was cancelled last Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

“This has been a very, very difficult decision that we have made,” said Miami District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo at the time.

The festival attracts people from more than 100 countries each year.

Ultra Music Festival was rescheduled to March 26-28, 2021 at Bayfront Park.

