Ultra Music Festival cancels 2021 event due to COVID-19, return scheduled for 2022

MIAMI (WSVN) - Ultra Music Festival has cancelled the 2021 event and rescheduled it to 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers tweeted an official statement to fans on Saturday explaining that their decision to cancel the event for the second year in a row arose from the current status of the pandemic in terms of public health policies regarding mass gatherings.

They said they scheduled the next event to take place on March 25-27, 2022.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration that comes with reading this, and we feel and share it as well,” the statement said.

The cancellation comes just one month after Ultra’s general counsel attorney Sandy York sent a letter to the City of Miami asking to reschedule the event as the conditions of the pandemic “remain in place.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.