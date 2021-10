MIAMI (WSVN) - Ultra Music Festival will be returning to Bayfront Park in 2022.

The popular EDM festival will take place from March 25th through 27th.

WE’RE BACK and excited to announce the #Ultra2022 Phase 1 Lineup! Can’t wait to see you all March 25-27 at Bayfront Park! https://t.co/SCzbHpfuds pic.twitter.com/eGBPZdVRab — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) October 26, 2021

The phase one lineup was released with artists including Carl Cox, Illenium, David Guetta and DJ Snake.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.