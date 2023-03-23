MIAMI (WSVN) - A flurry of high-profile events in Miami-Dade County will keep visitors and local residents busy this weekend, and officials said they’re taking steps to help make sure everyone stays safe.

South Florida will be packed with people visiting from all corners of the globe, and locals will also be getting in on the fun.

Several major events are taking over Miami-Dade, with the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium.

Spring breakers have already descended on Miami Beach, but the biggest draw promises to be the Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami.

“This is our first time out here in Florida, our first time at a festival like this. I’m from [Los Angeles], so I’m a bit used to the traffic, but honestly, this is such a new environment, and it’s all pretty exciting,” said an attendee.

Big plans are underway to help keep everyone safe.

In Miami Beach, city commissioners opted against imposing a curfew this weekend, but they voted to have liquor stores close at 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

The move is in response to a deadly weekend in South Beach after two shootings created panic among spring breakers.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber did not hold back about his future plans.

“Most cities in Florida that have created a spring break have tried to get rid of spring break, and I’d like to get rid of ours,” he said.

But not this weekend. Many more visitors are expected.

Tourists will attend plenty of music events in Miami Beach as part of Miami Music Week.

In downtown Miami, big stages have been set up for Ultra. Doors open on Friday.

Ultra will unspool Friday through Sunday and is expected to attract more than 165,000 people.

“Fifteen arrests, no injuries last year. This year, we’re looking to top that,” said City of Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.

Saturday night, the Miami Arena will be hosting a Miami Heat game next door to the Ultra stages.

Morales said they’ll be keeping tabs on everything with the help of other agencies.

“Our special units, like SWAT, our Office of Emergency Management, K-9, mounted, motors, so you’ll see the full contingent and the full might of the Miami Police, including our helicopter out there,” said Morales.

Several roadways will be closed in Miami and Miami Beach beginning Thursday night due to these events. Drivers are advised to avoid these areas if possible.

