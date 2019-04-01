Ultra 2019 wraps up amid transportation issues, celebrity surprises

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - It was last call for the thousands of electronic dance music fans who braved long bus rides to descend on Virginia Key for the 2019 Ultra Music Festival.

Bass-hungry revelers filled the Miami Marine Stadium on the event’s third and final night, past a fleet of City of Miami Police officers and charter buses on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

“It’s for the festival culture,” said a reveler as he explained why he brought two scarves to this Miami event.

Biscayne Bay may have made for a picture perfect backdrop as the loud music thumped on Sunday, but attendees said this weekend has had its share of record-skipping moments.

Nights one and two turned into an ordeal for those boarding and riding buses. A shortage of buses forced thousands to walk the Rickenbacker Causeway during the wee hours, early Saturday morning.

Organizers may have been able to ensure more buses were available for those looking to leave Saturday night, but a chaotic scene caught on video showed frustrated revelers trying to cram into a bus that was quickly filling to capacity.

Ray Martinez, Ultra’s director of security, acknowledged the festival’s new Virginia Key location presented some logistical challenges.

“It’s not a perfect system. Obviously, we’re learning,” he said during a news conference.

But Saturday brought another issue for concertgoers who were picked up by charter buses from various pickup across Miami. Hours-long rides caused some of them to miss their favorite performers.

Martinez said they took measures to prevent a repeat of the first night’s transportation fiasco.

“Bringing those buses in a little earlier was a big change in what we did,” he said. “We also changed the traffic pattern from night one to night two, and it worked significantly better.”

Attendees said the first leg of Sunday’s bus commutes went smoothly.

But cellphone video posted to Twitter showed not everything flowed smoothly. A City of Miami Police officer was seen screaming at angry crowds.

“Don’t take your frustration out me! This is Ultra, and I know it’s super bad,” he is heard saying in the clip, “and I agree with every single one of you, but it’s not us! Get that in your heads!”

The law enforcer indicated their agency had nothing to do with the post-concert chaos revelers encountered, Saturday night.

“It’s Ultra! They’re responsible for this. Don’t put your frustration out on us,” he said.

But attendees’ weekend reviews of what was on the inside of the venue were top-notch, with countless top EDM acts and even celebrity cameos like Shaquille O’Neal.

“I had a great time. I had an amazing time,” said a woman.

These highlights helped make Ultra 2019 an unforgettable time for many from Virginia Key, which at least until 2020, can kiss this party goodbye.

Police said they made some arrests Sunday night but will not have officials numbers for the weekend until Monday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.