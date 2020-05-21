Ultimate Tag: Thurminator

(WSVN) - Thurman Brown is one of those overachievers who makes you ask, ”How do you do it all?”

A sports star in high school, homecoming king, and FIU grad in “Criminal justice.”

But you can even add TV-gladiator to the list now, since he’s about to make his debut on the heart-pounding new Fox show.

Remember tag, that innocent childhood game you’d play at school? Well, this is kind of like the psychotic version of that.

“I want you to see how happy I am right now!”

It’s all going down Wednesday nights at 9 on Fox!

“I’m JJ Watt, I’m Derek Watt, and I’m TJ Watt, and we’re the hosts of Ultimate Tag.”

Three men and three women scurry their way though five moving obstacle courses while getting chased by a relentless pro-tagger.

“There’s a couple rules and stuff, but at the end of the day, there’s really just one rule: don’t get caught.”

All for a $10,000 cash prize!

Our very own, Lauderhill’s Thurman Brown, is one of the stars!

“I kind of go by Thurminator by name, gladiator by nature, because when I’m in an arena, I become a straight beast.”

Who would want to go up against a guy who calls himself the “Therminator” while smiling??

That’s something his classmates at Dillard High in Fort Lauderdale were well aware of.

“I got the name while I was in high school because I dominated not only in football but in wrestling as well, and they just said when Thurman is in the competition he becomes a whole gladiator as well. He will do absolutely anything to win.”

We’ll find out if he does on the second episode, airing May 27, which is based on the title, “Real Men Do Cry,” sounds like he’ll make some meme-worthy moments.

“Yes, I did. I feel like I’ll be the most popular because of my epic crash.”

