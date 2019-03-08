Uber driver goes viral after creating hilarious ‘menu’ for riders

(WSVN) - An Uber driver is going above and beyond to give riders a unique experience.

The driver from Seattle, Washington created a menu for his riders so they could have a personalized experience.

Options include: silent ride, funny ride, therapy, a creepy ride and even a rude ride — where he tries to be as rude as possible.

One passenger was so amused that he took to Twitter, making the driver go viral.

last night my uber gave me a menu on what kind of ride i wanted , pic.twitter.com/SMBBV4kVpu — Łuí (@LuisLovesGoats) February 25, 2019

The tweet was shared more than 119,000 times and amassed more than 547,000 likes.

“I think it’s great that I get to make so many people laugh,” Uber driver George Ure said.

“If there was an option I could just request him specifically, I would keep doing it,” rider Luis Arguijo expressed.

Grateful for the attention, Ure says he’s looking forward to continuing his extra dose of customer service.

