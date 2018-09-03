BERLIN (AP) — U2 had to end a concert in Germany on the second night of the band’s European tour after lead singer Bono lost his voice during the performance.

The band posted a statement on its website after it halted the Saturday night concert in Berlin early, explaining that “Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show … but after a few songs he suffered a complete loss of voice.”

“We don’t know what has happened and we are taking medical advice,” U2 said.

Bono left the stage at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena after the 58-year-old frontman made it through the U2 hit “Beautiful Day” with the help of the audience, German news agency dpa reported Sunday.

Concert-goers first were told there would be a short break and eventually were informed the show was over, dpa said. They were advised to keep their tickets for a replacement performance.

U2 opened the European segment of its 2018 “Experience + Innocence” tour in Berlin on Friday. It has a sold-out show scheduled in Cologne on Tuesday and a second concert in the German city on Wednesday before back-to-back performances in Paris on Saturday and Sunday.

