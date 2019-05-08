Tyra Banks is back and on the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’

(CNN) — Tyra Banks just made the ultimate comeback.

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” revealed that Banks was their cover girl Wednesday morning with the media mogul wearing an itty-bitty yellow string bikini.

It’s hard to believe that Banks is 45.

It’s only fitting that Banks land the cover once again as she was the first black woman to ever be on the cover of the magazine solo in 1997.

Even Banks can’t believe where the time has gone, telling ABC’s “GMA,” “My first [cover] was 23 years ago, how crazy is that?!”

This is Banks’ third time on the cover.

“Since Tyra’s first cover in 1996, she’s transformed herself into nothing less than a mogul, a cultural force and a supernova of inspiration and empowerment,” “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” Editor MJ Day said in a statement. “She’s kind of the Swimsuit Issue ethos come to life, everything we know this franchise can be.”

Banks started her career modeling as a teen and landed covers of nearly every fashion magazine. In 1993 she signed a contract with CoverGirl and went on to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She dabbled in acting, starring on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and eventually started her own production company, which went on to produce her hit series, “America’s Next Top Model.”

Banks welcomed her first child in 2016, a baby boy.

