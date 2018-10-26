Deco’s Chris Van Vliet sat down with Tyler Perry in Miami to chat about his new comedy, and since he’s been so gracious with his time over the last few years, he had a little present for him.

Tika Sumpter (as Danica): “Hey, Mom!”

Whoopi Goldberg (as Tonia): “Hey, darling. It’s your sister. She’s getting out.”

In “Nobody’s Fool,” Tiffany Haddish just got out of jail and looks to her sister, played by Tika Sumpter, to help her get her life back on track.

Tika Sumpter (as Danica): “My sister is a bit much.”

The movie is written, produced and directed by Tyler Perry, whom we caught up with at the Four Seasons on Brickell, Friday morning.

Chris Van Vliet: “Great to see you, as always.”

Tyler Perry: “Always, Chris, always.”

Chris Van Vliet: “And every time I see you we always compare socks, and we have some good ones on today.”

Tyler Perry: “Very close in color.”

Chris Van Vliet: “But I brought you a pair of socks. I got a gift for you here!”

Tyler Perry: “I love it, i love it. Now we got a new tradition. We have to exchange socks. I love it. Dead Soxy for a size 7. OK, we might have a little problem with them. I’ll try to stretch ’em.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “If a man seems too good to be true, he is. You’re being catfished.”

The movie takes a twist when we learn that Tika’s character is dating a guy she’s never met, and Tiffany wants to find out who he really is.

Chris Van Vliet: “For those of us who maybe haven’t been in the presence of Tiffany Haddish, talk about what it’s like when she walks in a room.”

Tyler Perry: “Tiffany — well, the room disappears, because she’s the only thing in the room. She takes all the oxygen out of the room.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “Where it says ‘sex,’ what you want me to put right there?”

Omari Hardwick (as Frank): “What do you wanna put?”

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “Plenty.”

Tyler Perry has found a way to tap into exactly what his fans want, but his next project might surprise you.

Tyler Perry: “Listen, man, I love everything. I’m working on a sci-fi movie right now about some zombies. I really am. I love every genre, and I want to play in all of them. If something inspires me, I want to write about it, I want to be in it, I want to feel it.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “You’ve been standing in line all this time and you don’t know what you want? OK, you can just stand right there and think about it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “We see in the film this pet peeve that Tiffany Haddish’s character has where someone is standing in line, and when they get to the front of the line, they don’t know what they want to order. What pisses off Tyler Perry? What’s your pet peeve?”

Tyler Perry: “I like organization and know where you’re going, know when to be on time, be ready, be prepared. If you’re not prepared, all that annoys me. I don’t like my time wasted. I’d rather you waste my money than waste my time.”

“Nobody’s Fool” is out now in theaters. Tyler Perry shot it in two weeks, and he told Deco the thing he’s most proud of is that 25,000 have been employed in the past year because of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.