Tyler Perry buys groceries for seniors at over 70 supermarkets

(WSVN) - Dozens of seniors were pleasantly surprised when their groceries were paid for by Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry.

The director and comedian picked up the tap for seniors and other high-risk customers at over 70 Winn-Dixie and Kroger stores in Louisiana and Georgia.

“I was looking for a candid camera or something,” customer Walker McDuffy said.

Some of those who were told their grocery items were paid for by Perry thought it was a joke.

Kroger shared pictures online of shoppers who were left grateful for Perry’s generous gesture.

👏 @tylerperry paid it forward and purchased groceries for nearly 3,000 senior shoppers today at Kroger stores across Atlanta. You can see how much this means by the look on their faces. Thank you, Tyler, for your generosity! 💙 pic.twitter.com/L57nfNqm3g — Kroger (@kroger) April 8, 2020

Many were left emotional after the surprise.

Perry is a Louisiana-native and made sure to take care of those in his home state.

“We have some really exciting news for you — Louisiana’s own Tyler Perry is taking care of your grocery bill today,” said one Baton Rouge Winn-Dixie employee to a customer.

“It was amazing to see their reactions, some people cried,” said Winn-Dixie store manager Suzanne Balaylock.

