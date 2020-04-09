Tyler Perry buys groceries for seniors at over 70 supermarkets

(WSVN) - Dozens of seniors were pleasantly surprised when their groceries were paid for by Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry.
The director and comedian picked up the tap for seniors and other high-risk customers at over 70 Winn-Dixie and Kroger stores in Louisiana and Georgia.
“I was looking for a candid camera or something,” customer Walker McDuffy said.
Some of those who were told their grocery items were paid for by Perry thought it was a joke.
Kroger shared pictures online of shoppers who were left grateful for Perry’s generous gesture.
Many were left emotional after the surprise.
Perry is a Louisiana-native and made sure to take care of those in his home state.
“We have some really exciting news for you — Louisiana’s own Tyler Perry is taking care of your grocery bill today,” said one Baton Rouge Winn-Dixie employee to a customer.
“It was amazing to see their reactions, some people cried,” said Winn-Dixie store manager Suzanne Balaylock.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.