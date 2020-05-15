Two South Florida restaurants allowing you to cook their famous dishes

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - If you’re not ready to dine out just yet, some restaurants are meeting you halfway.

The food is from their kitchens, but you cook it in yours.

We are used to seeing Eating House in Coral Gables full of hungry foodies.

COVID-19 changed things, and they’re rolling with it.

Giorgio Rapicavoli, Eating House: “People have a lot of time at home, and they want to cook, but they don’t want to dirty their entire kitchen to make dinner for you and two people, so we came up with the pasta kits.”

The kit is a semi-homemade way for you to make Eating House’s famous pasta dishes.

Each kit serves four, and comes with fresh pasta, sauce, salad and even dessert.

Giorgio Rapicavoli: “You have the option of different sauces, so if you want to go vegan you can go pomodoro, vegetarian, we have the pesto. We make a really traditional bolognese. Then the Eating House carbonara, which is what we have been known for.”

They even give you instructions, but it’s really simple.

All you need to do is cook the pasta in boiling water, mix in the sauce, toss in the pasta, plate, garnish and serve.

Giorgio Rapicavoli: “It’s incredibly fast, incredibly delicious if you are two people, the meal lasts a long time.”

Eating House’s pasta kits start at $40.

Stanzione 87 in Miami is known for their Neapolitan pizza.

But unless you’ve got a side gig as a master pizza maker, making this type of pie was nearly impossible, until now.

Franco Stanzioni, Stanzione 87: “We decided to make pizza kits so people could take it home and enjoy making pizza with their families.”

Stanzione’s kits start at $12.

You get their dough, cheese, sauce and everything else you need to make a pie.

Franco Stanzioni: “There’s three options. You have the margarita, the salami and the San Danielle. The salami is just like a margarita. Except we add salami, cherry tomatoes and our spicy honey. The San Danielle is a margarita with prosciutto and arugula.”

If you don’t have a fancy pizza oven, don’t worry.

Franco Stanzione: “You just form the dough with your hands and from there you just start building your pizza. You put that on your sheet pan and you put that in your oven.”

If making pizza isn’t your thing, they have a vacuum-sealed frozen pizza made by the crew.

Franco Stanzioni: “This is something great to do with your family.”

For more info:

www.eatinghousemiami.com

305-448-6524

www.stanzione87.com

786-360-1852

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.