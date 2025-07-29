A Twitch streamer was livestreaming online when he was struck by lightning inside his North Carolina home.

Christian Howard, who streams games on Twitch under the name chrispymate, was just about to end his livestream when he received quite the shock during a thunderstorm.

His camera captured the moment, showing a bright flash in his room followed by Howard bolting out of his chair and ripping his headphones off.

His stream was still running as Howard returned to tell his viewers what happened.

“Bro, I just got struck by lightning. I felt lightning go through my earbuds,” said Howard.

The gamer said he was wearing earbuds partially made of metal when lightning struck outside his home on July 19.

Howard said it still stuns him when he watches it back.

“Yeah, when I watch it back, I’m just very surprised,” said Howard.

Howard described what he felt when he was struck.

“If you were to take a gum strip gag toy and just pull it and you get that little zap. I got both those sensations then all my vision went white and then I bolted,” said Howard.

Despite the shocking twist to his livestream, Howard said he was not seriously hurt.

“Felt amazing when I woke up. Went straight to the gym, had the best workout of my life, it just feels like a giant drum, just somebody beats the drum in your eardrum,” said Howard.

He said he will be taking extra precautions going forward the next time there’s a storm outside.

“Making sure I’m safe. If I know there’s a storm, I’ll probably try to avoid it as best I can,” said Howard.

Howard calmed viewers, telling them he was alright and bringing his stream to an end after an experience he won’t be forgetting any time soon.

Meteorologists warn against using any device that’s connected to a light or an electrical socket during a lightning storm because lightning can travel through pipes and electrical wires.

