Twister Sister’s Dee Snider releases new live solo album, video

He made his name by insisting he wasn’t gonna take it anymore. That was 35 years ago — and it’s still true. Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider tells Deco about rocking out, even though he can’t hit the road anymore.

Dee Snider (singing): “We’re not gonna take it!”

The hair, the makeup, the anti-parental rage!

Dee Snider rocked his way to fame in the ’80s by not taking it anymore — and he’s still rockin’ today.

Dee’s back and commanding the stage in “For the Love of Metal Live,” out now on home video.

And it couldn’t come at a better time.

Dee Snider: “My management now thinks I am Nostradamus, because last spring, 2019, I told them I would not be doing any live shows in 2020. They looked at me like I was crazy. I didn’t realize the whole world wasn’t doing any live shows. And they asked, ‘Well what are we supposed to do while you’re marking time?’ Because I’m working on a book, I’m supposed to be directing a movie. I said, ‘Well, let’s film some shows, let’s release a live album.'”

That live album, and the accompanying video, was crafted from multiple performances from the Twisted Sister singer’s solo shows.

Dee Snider: “Every live thing I’ve done before has always been ‘a night,’ you know? And that’s the way they usually are. ‘Live at Budokan!’ ‘Twisted from Hammersmith!’ And this show was filmed in nine different locations, and it bounces from Europe to South America, day to night, rain to sun in one line of a song.”

