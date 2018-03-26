Hollywood has been pumping out reboot after reboot for years now. Finally, the television industry stepped in and said, “Hold my beer.” So do all the reboots and revivals mean that TV is running out of ideas? Deco got that question answered by some of the people who know best.

Roseanne Barr (as Roseanne Conner): “What are you doing with my pictures?”

Sara Gilbert (as Darlene Conner): “I’m getting rid of the ones where you guys were fat.”

Roseanne Barr (as Roseanne Conner): “Those were the only ones where we looked happy!”

“Roseanne.” “Murphy Brown.” “Party of Five.” Even the “Animaniacs.”

Animaniacs: “And we’re zany to the max!”

They’re just a few of what feels like an infinite number of shows that are returning to TV.

But the one that may have the most buzz around it isn’t even confirmed yet: “The Office.”

John Krasinski: “I’ve never gotten a call about it, so I don’t know if it’s even real — or they just don’t want me for it. Maybe that’s what it is.”

Hold up. You’re John Krasinski — “The Office’s” Jim Halpert. Of course the powers that be would want you back!

And John admitted to Deco that he’s interested.

John Krasinski: “I think that having our cast come back for a one-hour special or something just to see where we are would be so much fun. I’d be totally down for that.”

That sounds more like a reunion than a revival, but we asked IMDb’s Dave Karger what the deal is with this new wave of old shows.

Dave Karger, IMDb: “Once you see one rebooted TV show that does really well, all the other networks think, ‘Oh, we have to do that, too.’ There were some like ‘Fuller House,’ but then ‘Will & Grace’ is the one that really had this trend take off.”

So we have “Will & Grace” to thank — or blame — depending on how you feel about the whole thing.

Dave Karger: “As long as the show can remain relevant to today’s times and not feel like just a nostalgia piece, it can do very well.”

Jenna Fischer, the Pam Beesly to John’s Jim Halpert, doesn’t think that’d be an issue anyway.

Jenna Fischer: “Can you have too much nostalgia? I don’t know. I mean, what’s the problem with it?”

John Krasinski: “If people want to see that enough, then you should do whatever you want.”

It also doesn’t hurt that TV in 2018 isn’t what it used to be.

Dave Karger: “It’s not like there’s only four networks and this stuff is being shoved down our throats. You can watch whatever you choose to watch and ignore whichever ones you’re not that interested in.”

So with that we’ll say — happy TV watching, everyone!

